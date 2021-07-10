PHI Token Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week (PHI)

PHI Token (CURRENCY:PHI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. One PHI Token coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000673 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PHI Token has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PHI Token has a total market cap of $1.32 million and approximately $85.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00054302 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00017554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.81 or 0.00876579 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00044456 BTC.

PHI Token Coin Profile

PHI Token is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PHI Token is www.phitoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

PHI Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PHI Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

