Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 70.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,569 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PSX opened at $82.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

