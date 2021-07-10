PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Market Cap Reaches $3.17 Million

PhoenixDAO (CURRENCY:PHNX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, PhoenixDAO has traded down 4% against the dollar. One PhoenixDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $122,210.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00053690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017588 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.14 or 0.00875012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.85 or 0.00044494 BTC.

About PhoenixDAO

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,929,104 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO . The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io . PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

Buying and Selling PhoenixDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PhoenixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

