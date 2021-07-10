PieDAO DEFI++ Price Reaches $3.25 on Exchanges (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be purchased for $3.25 or 0.00009739 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DEFI++ has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $82.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00045599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00116190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.14 or 0.00161989 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,521.82 or 1.00298173 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.62 or 0.00944355 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official website is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . The official message board for PieDAO DEFI++ is medium.com/piedao

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

