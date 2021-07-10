PieDAO DOUGH v2 Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001452 BTC on exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $7.29 million and $192,026.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00053782 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003085 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00017623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $291.04 or 0.00874400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00044519 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

DOUGH is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 79,420,852 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official message board is medium.com/piedao . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

