Pillar 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $105,766.00 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 26% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Pillar coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0263 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Pillar has traded down 24.9% against the US dollar. Pillar has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and $105,766.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pillar Coin Profile

Pillar (PLR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject . The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

