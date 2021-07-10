PIN (PIN) Price Down 36.5% Over Last Week

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last week, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. One PIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00045472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.15 or 0.00114517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.95 or 0.00161956 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,320.75 or 1.00029787 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $315.66 or 0.00947613 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

