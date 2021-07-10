Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,886 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 536,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,747,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 29,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,917 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $5,421,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 589,504 shares in the company, valued at $27,476,781.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,054 shares of company stock valued at $15,379,911. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $44.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.68. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.38.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

