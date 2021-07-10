Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $1.68 Million in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 125,511 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,459,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $327,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $106,426,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $3,916,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 982,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,119,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

LUMN stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of -13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 59.88%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

