Pinkcoin (PINK) Market Cap Reaches $2.03 Million

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 10th. Pinkcoin has a market cap of $2.03 million and $1,261.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pinkcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.28 or 0.00378908 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003143 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013618 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $535.10 or 0.01580570 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 454,225,466 coins and its circulating supply is 428,965,030 coins. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pinkcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pinkcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.