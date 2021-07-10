Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,661 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pinterest by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after acquiring an additional 14,872,010 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272,952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,634,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,068,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538,891 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $233,189,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,309,000 after buying an additional 2,941,890 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $174,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 64,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $4,557,131.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 994,440 shares of company stock valued at $70,766,834 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

PINS stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,283.17 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

