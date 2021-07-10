Pinz Capital Management LP Invests $1.34 Million in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $4,122,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $1,103,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter valued at $1,056,000. 47.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of OLO stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.71. 188,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,681. Olo Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $44.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.44.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.59 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

