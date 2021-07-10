Pinz Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 72,800 The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of The Duckhorn Portfolio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $48,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $168,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $252,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,301. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $24.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
NAPA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.
The Duckhorn Portfolio Profile
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
Read More: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.