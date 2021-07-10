Pinz Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 72,800 The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000. Pinz Capital Management LP owned 0.06% of The Duckhorn Portfolio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $48,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $168,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $252,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter worth $839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,301. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $24.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. On average, research analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

NAPA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Duckhorn Portfolio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

