Pirl Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last week, Pirl has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pirl coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirl has a market cap of $83,312.59 and $1.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,386.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,088.13 or 0.06254419 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $486.06 or 0.01455872 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.09 or 0.00392657 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00145710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $208.89 or 0.00625669 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008428 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.79 or 0.00409707 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.00323455 BTC.

PIRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

