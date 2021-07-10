Pivot Token (PVT) Trading Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Pivot Token has a market cap of $1.21 million and $187,818.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00053422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017567 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $295.32 or 0.00876595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00005284 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token is a coin. It launched on August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about . The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

