PIVX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $475,853.00 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. PIVX has a market cap of $35.80 million and $475,853.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PIVX has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00021385 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00009562 BTC.

About PIVX

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 65,180,592 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org . PIVX’s official website is www.pivx.org . PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PIVX is a cutting edge User Data Protection oriented blockchain project and cryptocurrency. Launched in January 2016, it has delivered unparalleled transaction privacy and obfuscation algorithms deployed on a Proof of Stake blockchain, which allows users of PIVX to fully protect their sensitive data including personally identifiable data as well as financial data from floating around freely on the web. This protection comes through PIVX SHIELD, which is a highly customized anonymity protocol based on zk-SNARKs Sapling. PIVX is also an open-source and decentralized autonomously organized (DAO) project featuring community governance mechanisms and multi-purpose masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PIVX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

