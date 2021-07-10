Plantronics (POLY) versus Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Plantronics (NYSE: POLY) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Plantronics to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.1% of Plantronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Plantronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Plantronics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Plantronics $1.73 billion -$57.33 million 11.47 Plantronics Competitors $703.02 million -$15.99 million -134.98

Plantronics has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. Plantronics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Plantronics has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plantronics’ peers have a beta of 3.80, meaning that their average share price is 280% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Plantronics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plantronics -3.32% -107.89% 5.62% Plantronics Competitors -51.19% -13.26% -3.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Plantronics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plantronics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Plantronics Competitors 166 673 1200 43 2.54

Plantronics presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.73%. As a group, “Telephone & telegraph apparatus” companies have a potential upside of 7.69%. Given Plantronics’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Plantronics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Plantronics peers beat Plantronics on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice that includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, and conference room phones; video conferencing solutions and peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and content sharing solutions. The company also offers services that include video interoperability, and hardware and support for our solutions and hardware devices, as well as professional, hosted, and managed services; and cloud management and analytics software, which enables information technology administrators to configure and update firmware, monitor device usage, troubleshoot, and gain understanding of user behavior. It sells its products through value-added resellers, integrators, direct marketing resellers, service providers, direct and indirect resellers, network and systems integrators, enterprise distributors, wireless carriers, and mass merchants, as well as through both traditional and online retailers, and e-commerce channels under the Poly, Plantronics, and Polycom brands. Plantronics, Inc. was incorporated in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

