Plasma Finance (PPAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $186,171.00

Plasma Finance (CURRENCY:PPAY) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Plasma Finance has a market cap of $5.05 million and approximately $186,171.00 worth of Plasma Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Plasma Finance has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Plasma Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0411 or 0.00000122 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00045528 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00115815 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00162120 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,680.19 or 1.00154425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.92 or 0.00942421 BTC.

About Plasma Finance

Plasma Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,116,295 coins. The official website for Plasma Finance is plasma.finance . Plasma Finance’s official message board is medium.com/plasmapay . Plasma Finance’s official Twitter account is @plasma_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Plasma Finance

