Playcent Price Hits $0.0640 on Top Exchanges (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, Playcent has traded 34.9% lower against the US dollar. One Playcent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges. Playcent has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $282,899.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Playcent alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00017619 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.68 or 0.00873388 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00044957 BTC.

Playcent Coin Profile

Playcent (CRYPTO:PCNT) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,551,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playcent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playcent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playcent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playcent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.