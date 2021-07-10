Playgroundz Hits Market Cap of $151,585.43 (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 28.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 10th. Playgroundz has a market cap of $151,585.43 and approximately $1,334.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded down 55.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

