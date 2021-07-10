PlutusDeFi 1-Day Volume Tops $2.35 Million (PLT)

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. One PlutusDeFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular exchanges. PlutusDeFi has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00054131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00017526 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.52 or 0.00872586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00044573 BTC.

PlutusDeFi Coin Profile

PLT is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com . PlutusDeFi’s official message board is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

PlutusDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlutusDeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlutusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

