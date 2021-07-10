PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) by 1,182.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,445 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $1,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BP PLC purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $1,226,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,323,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,060,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 2,421.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 935,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,765,000 after purchasing an additional 898,291 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 88.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of -13.65.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). On average, analysts predict that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $139,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Euclidean Capital Llc sold 30,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $1,032,840.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,529,136. 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMVP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP).

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.