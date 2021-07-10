pNetwork Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5.00 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $21.71 million and $5.00 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pNetwork coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00002023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00054104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00017607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $299.40 or 0.00881926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00044489 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 78,981,789 coins and its circulating supply is 31,621,584 coins. The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

