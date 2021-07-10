Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1,328.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,988 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP owned 0.16% of Polaris worth $13,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 21.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,075,000 after buying an additional 158,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Polaris by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,324,000 after buying an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth $67,572,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Polaris by 7.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,842,000 after buying an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Polaris by 42.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 486,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,915,000 after buying an additional 145,947 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PII traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.15. 450,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,564. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.15. Polaris Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 2.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PII. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.82.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

