Polis Market Cap Tops $985,559.54 (POLIS)

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last week, Polis has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $985,559.54 and approximately $45.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polis coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001506 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007888 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $489.41 or 0.01463645 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00013571 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polis Coin Profile

Polis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Polis is polispay.org . Polis’ official message board is forum.polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

