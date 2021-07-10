Polkadex (PDEX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.60 Million

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for about $10.49 or 0.00031428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $20.60 million and $679,389.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polkadex has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00045590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00114801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00161923 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,406.47 or 1.00101555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.86 or 0.00943460 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

