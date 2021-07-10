PolkaDomain (NAME) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $308,071.00

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. PolkaDomain has a total market cap of $438,280.00 and approximately $308,071.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaDomain coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000433 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PolkaDomain has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.51 or 0.00045458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00117543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00161341 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,137.14 or 1.00052662 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.04 or 0.00938001 BTC.

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,963,724 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

