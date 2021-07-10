Polkadot (DOT) Market Cap Tops $14.66 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.29 or 0.00045604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a total market capitalization of $14.66 billion and approximately $662.84 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00114221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00161471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,609.66 or 1.00274307 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.99 or 0.00954690 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

About Polkadot

Polkadot launched on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,090,122,522 coins and its circulating supply is 959,398,365 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

