PolkaFoundry (PKF) Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges

PolkaFoundry (CURRENCY:PKF) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 10th. During the last week, PolkaFoundry has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One PolkaFoundry coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000474 BTC on major exchanges. PolkaFoundry has a total market cap of $3.63 million and $19,726.00 worth of PolkaFoundry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00053747 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.52 or 0.00862013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000359 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005273 BTC.

PolkaFoundry Profile

PolkaFoundry is a coin. PolkaFoundry’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,872,084 coins. PolkaFoundry’s official Twitter account is @polkafoundry

According to CryptoCompare, “PolkaFoundry is a one-stop dApp factory providing interoperability with DeFi and Web 3.0 ecosystems by leveraging the Polkadot multi-chain blockchain. It’s optimized to tackle various real-world problems, especially those related to dapp UX, to the highest standard of practice and efficiency demanded from the non-stop technological industry nowadays. The platform consists of a public blockchain (the PolkaFoundry blockchain) plus several dapp developer support services, including identity service (PolkaID), document storage service (DocuGuard), and Oracle service (Decentralized Gate). “

PolkaFoundry Coin Trading

