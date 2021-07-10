Polkamon (PMON) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.51 Million

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 10th. One Polkamon coin can currently be bought for about $3.80 or 0.00011240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkamon has a total market cap of $6.51 million and approximately $622,001.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polkamon has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00045291 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00116524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00162011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,654.08 or 0.99646795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.18 or 0.00933215 BTC.

Polkamon Profile

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

Polkamon Coin Trading

