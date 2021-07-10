Polyient Games Governance Token (PGT) Price Up 15% This Week

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 10th. In the last week, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $120.17 or 0.00356777 BTC on popular exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $8,344.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.79 or 0.00875217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00044828 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Coin Profile

PGT is a coin. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,236 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

