Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Holdings Cut by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,378 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,336 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.54% of Popular worth $30,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Popular by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 929,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,327,000 after acquiring an additional 38,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,876,000 after acquiring an additional 231,143 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Popular by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 252,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,196,000 after acquiring an additional 42,420 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 80.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the first quarter valued at approximately $500,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $74.91 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.21 and a 12 month high of $83.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.15.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

