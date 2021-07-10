PotCoin Price Down 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0136 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $769.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,399.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,088.60 or 0.06253318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.68 or 0.01475079 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.84 or 0.00397725 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00145046 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.75 or 0.00624989 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $136.93 or 0.00409976 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.42 or 0.00318632 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,412,029 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.