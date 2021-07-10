PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PPL will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PPL by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,663,000 after buying an additional 78,682 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in PPL by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PPL by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 9,584 shares during the last quarter. 65.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

