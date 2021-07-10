Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.33.

PRAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,722,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,602,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,709,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,577,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 18.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,063,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,849,000 after acquiring an additional 166,017 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.86. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $60.95. The stock has a market cap of $754.74 million and a PE ratio of -2.48.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.