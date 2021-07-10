Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Shares Purchased by Acuta Capital Partners LLC

Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) by 103.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,584 shares during the quarter. Praxis Precision Medicines comprises 1.8% of Acuta Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Acuta Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.40% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $5,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRAX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.33.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,474. The stock has a market cap of $754.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.86. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

