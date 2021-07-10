Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

PRLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of PRLD opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $95.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.12.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $412,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian Piper sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $285,571.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,571.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,527. Corporate insiders own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLD. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 21.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prelude Therapeutics

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

