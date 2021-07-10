PressOne (PRS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.19 Million

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded up 48.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. During the last week, PressOne has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. PressOne has a market cap of $7.19 million and $274.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PressOne coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00053867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.87 or 0.00878545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00044228 BTC.

PressOne Coin Profile

PRS is a coin. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. The official website for PressOne is press.one . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

Buying and Selling PressOne

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

