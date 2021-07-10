PRIA (PRIA) One Day Volume Tops $2.00

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 10th. One PRIA coin can now be bought for about $2.82 or 0.00008435 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIA has a total market cap of $195,693.35 and $2.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PRIA has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00053867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003079 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017597 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.87 or 0.00878545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00044228 BTC.

PRIA Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

Buying and Selling PRIA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

