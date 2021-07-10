Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 160.20 ($2.09). Primary Health Properties shares last traded at GBX 158.30 ($2.07), with a volume of 4,342,119 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PHP shares. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 184 ($2.40) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 170.33 ($2.23).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 154.07. The company has a market capitalization of £2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.08, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a GBX 1.55 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is currently 0.68%.

About Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

