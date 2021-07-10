Primecoin (XPM) Market Capitalization Reaches $4.55 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and approximately $754,409.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000364 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Primecoin

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,915,491 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

