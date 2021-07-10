Project Inverse Price Down 18.4% This Week (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Project Inverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0223 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a total market capitalization of $553,847.17 and $3,667.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00115124 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.41 or 0.00161743 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,625.99 or 0.99953903 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $317.19 or 0.00942867 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,878,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Inverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Project Inverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

