Project-X (NANOX) One Day Volume Tops $3.00

Project-X (CURRENCY:NANOX) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One Project-X coin can currently be purchased for $30,080.11 or 0.89945667 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Project-X has traded down 37.6% against the dollar. Project-X has a market capitalization of $2,354.19 and approximately $3.00 worth of Project-X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00045391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00116003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00161942 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,397.83 or 0.99866310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.90 or 0.00941614 BTC.

Project-X’s total supply is 1 coins.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project-X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project-X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project-X using one of the exchanges listed above.

