Protagenic Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PTIX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTIX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.75. Protagenic Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 462,156 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $39.98 million, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of -0.52.

Protagenic Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PTIX)

Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics to treat stress-related neuropsychiatric and mood disorders. Its lead compound, PT00114 is a synthetic form of teneurin carboxy-terminal associated peptide, an endogenous brain signaling peptide that can dampen overactive stress responses.

