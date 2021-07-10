Proton (XPR) Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $21.05 million and $1.43 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00017658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.79 or 0.00875217 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00044828 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

XPR is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,293,784,214 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Buying and Selling Proton

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

