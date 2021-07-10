Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Stake Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,222 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 36,434 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.02% of Provident Financial Services worth $17,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,412,065 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,260,000 after purchasing an additional 236,714 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,518,147 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,824,000 after purchasing an additional 68,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $25,658,000 after purchasing an additional 96,978 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,092,271 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $17,187,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.32. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $25.70.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $100.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.19%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank L. Fekete sold 6,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $173,710.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,647 shares of company stock worth $798,339 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

