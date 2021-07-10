Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Hubbell worth $5,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,481,000 after buying an additional 140,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell stock opened at $189.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.41 and a 1-year high of $201.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.27.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.