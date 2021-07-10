Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,775 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.16% of Kirby worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the first quarter worth $206,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Kirby in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 21.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Gabelli reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, G.Research downgraded Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KEX stock opened at $60.35 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 50.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

