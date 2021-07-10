Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 229,157 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229,157 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of First Horizon worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $81,685,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in First Horizon by 777.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,903,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,171 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter valued at about $32,794,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,520,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after buying an additional 105,733 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $4,192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $4,280,715.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,283,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.85.

FHN stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.22. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

