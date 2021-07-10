pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. One pulltherug.finance coin can currently be bought for $3.87 or 0.00011497 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, pulltherug.finance has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. pulltherug.finance has a market cap of $36,485.18 and $205.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00053765 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.40 or 0.00875466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00044510 BTC.

About pulltherug.finance

pulltherug.finance is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken . The official website for pulltherug.finance is pulltherug.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

Buying and Selling pulltherug.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using U.S. dollars.

